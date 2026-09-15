Getty Images
'A genuine robbery!' - Christophe Dugarry launches brutal attack on Roberto De Zerbi over long-term Tottenham contract
Dugarry takes aim at De Zerbi
Dugarry has launched a scathing attack on Tottenham manager De Zerbi. Dugarry questioned whether the Italian tactician is truly equipped to handle a club of Spurs' magnitude. The criticism comes at a difficult time for De Zerbi, who is facing mounting pressure in north London. Spurs have endured a dismal start to their Premier League campaign, leaving fans deeply frustrated.
- Getty Images
A genuine robbery in north London
Speaking to RMC Sport, Dugarry held nothing back when discussing De Zerbi's credentials. He expressed serious doubts about the former Brighton boss's ability to manage at the highest level.
"I have never really understood what his level actually is," Dugarry stated. "They tell me he did well at Brighton, Sassuolo and other clubs, but for me he is still not an absolute guarantee for coaching the big teams.
"He signed a five-year contract. What he has done is a genuine robbery, without even needing to wear a mask. It is incredible."
Huge spending and dismal league returns
Dugarry's harsh words coincide with a historically poor run of form for the north London side. Tottenham have managed to collect just two points from their opening four Premier League fixtures.
Even more concerning is their blunt attack, as the team has yet to score a single goal this season in Premier League. Their barren run now stretches beyond 400 minutes following back-to-back goalless draws against Nottingham Forest and Everton.
The frustration boiled over during the recent draw with Everton, where the home crowd loudly booed the players off the pitch at full-time. This disastrous start sits incredibly awkwardly alongside a massive summer spending spree of roughly €350m.
- Getty Images Sport
Time running out for De Zerbi
Historically, De Zerbi's tactical systems have always required time to properly settle. The intricate ideas that earned him widespread admiration at Sassuolo and Brighton were never designed to be quick fixes.
However, modern football rarely affords a manager such luxury, especially after a heavy summer outlay. De Zerbi must find a way to spark his expensive squad into life immediately, or he risks his lucrative tenure being cut brutally short.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting