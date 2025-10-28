Christian Pulisic not the captain USMNT 'want or need' as Alexi Lalas claims Mauricio Pochettino's squad is lacking 'bad boys'

Speaking on the State of the Union podcast, former USMNT star Lalas said: "I don't think that Christian Pulisic is the captain that this team needs or that this team wants. The problem is, who else is there? Who's coming around the bend? Nobody. And of the existing players, either they're not quite there yet, a la Chris Richards. I don't want Weston McKennie being the captain. That's not going to work. Tyler Adams, I think it was always kind of predestined that he was going to be that, and yet he hasn't really grown into that. I'm sure if he was sitting here, he would bristle at me illustrating it like that.

"The notion that your best player is not necessarily equipped to be a captain is nothing new. We have seen it over the years and it is completely valid ...That doesn't mean he doesn't have passion. Oftentimes, it's not necessarily the best player; it's not necessarily the person who has done the most in their career. It's not even necessarily somebody that's larger than life. And oftentimes you have to be able to take a step away and say, 'This is what's good for the team.'

"But I just don't think that this team has a captain that would qualify on the 'Bad Boys' of the Detroit Pistons. In this group, there just there isn't one like that."