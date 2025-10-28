Getty Images Sport
Christian Pulisic not the captain USMNT 'want or need' as Alexi Lalas claims Mauricio Pochettino's squad is lacking 'bad boys'
USMNT’s leadership vacuum
The United States men’s national team has struggled to establish a clear, commanding voice within the squad ahead of the biggest tournament in its history. In 14 games this year, veteran defender Tim Ream has worn the captain’s armband ten times, but doubts persist over whether the 38-year-old will even start come next summer. Chris Richards and Pulisic have each led the side briefly, while Tyler Adams, who captained the U.S. at the 2022 World Cup, has struggled with both injuries and form since. However, Lalas, a veteran of the 1994 World Cup, believes none of the current options fit the mould of a true leader.
The ‘Bad Boys’ mentality is missing
Speaking on the State of the Union podcast, former USMNT star Lalas said: "I don't think that Christian Pulisic is the captain that this team needs or that this team wants. The problem is, who else is there? Who's coming around the bend? Nobody. And of the existing players, either they're not quite there yet, a la Chris Richards. I don't want Weston McKennie being the captain. That's not going to work. Tyler Adams, I think it was always kind of predestined that he was going to be that, and yet he hasn't really grown into that. I'm sure if he was sitting here, he would bristle at me illustrating it like that.
"The notion that your best player is not necessarily equipped to be a captain is nothing new. We have seen it over the years and it is completely valid ...That doesn't mean he doesn't have passion. Oftentimes, it's not necessarily the best player; it's not necessarily the person who has done the most in their career. It's not even necessarily somebody that's larger than life. And oftentimes you have to be able to take a step away and say, 'This is what's good for the team.'
"But I just don't think that this team has a captain that would qualify on the 'Bad Boys' of the Detroit Pistons. In this group, there just there isn't one like that."
Desailly does not agree with Lalas
While Lalas has questioned Pulisic’s credentials, one European legend is taking a very different view. Marcel Desailly, the World Cup-winning former France and Chelsea defender, believes Pulisic is evolving into a leader in Lombardy.
Speaking to GOALin association with OLBG, Desailly said he’s been impressed by the American’s growth in Italy with AC Milan. "I was very happy to see him coming to Milan. Last year, he had a decent season on and off," he began. "Unfortunately, he gets injured and he doesn't have that consistency that we are expecting of a leader of your animation, your offensive animation for the team. But he has a talent. He has an amazing talent. He is part of the player that you expect him to lead that animation.
"So yes, I hope you will, especially for him, you know, he's American and people don't especially know it is a vital year for him. So that's why we expect him to perform now that we've brought into the system a player that can match with his ability.
"He's meant to play a little bit on that right side. He's not really a goal scorer. Out of six matches, I think he scored four goals this season. An important one, he missed a penalty. But I would say that I'm pleased that now he's turned around with the quality that will eventually boost him to become the leader that AC Milan is looking after."
When recently asked by DAZN about potentially captaining Milan, Pulisic smiled: "It’s a cool nickname. Captain of AC Milan? For now, Captain America will do. We will see what happens."
Will Pulisic lead the USA at the 2026 World Cup?
Pulisic has rarely portrayed himself as the loud commander on the pitch, shouting orders to his teammates. His leadership comes from his work ethic and consistency of form on the pitch. But as the U.S. prepares to host a World Cup on home turf, the call for a more vocal, aggressive leader has grown louder. The ball is in Pochettino's court, and it remains to be seen if Pulisic happens to be the chosen one for the marquee global event next summer.
