Chloe Kelly's new career?! Lionesses star helps Man City team-mate Yui Hasegawa whip up a storm in the kitchen in 'sous chef' role

Getty Images/GoalSoham MukherjeeChloe Kelly's new career?! Lionesses star helps Man City team-mate Yui Hasegawa whip up a storm in the kitchen in 'sous chef' roleChloe KellyManchester City WomenWomen's footballWSLDemi StokesStephanie HoughtonChloe Kelly was spotted helping Manchester City teammate Yui Hasegawa in the kitchen in a "sous chef" role.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCity players bonding in the kitchenWere trying their hand at pork risottoDemi Stokes & Steph Houghton were also in the mix