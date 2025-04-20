This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Alejandro Orellana

'Trust, minutes - he’s had them' - Chivas' Gerardo Espinoza responds to Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez's criticism following team's elimination from Play-In

J. HernandezAtlas vs CD GuadalajaraAtlasCD GuadalajaraLiga MX

The forward stayed on the bench during the 1-1 draw against Atlas in the Clásico Tapatío

  • El Rebaño sits in 11th place in the Clausura 2025 with 21 points
  • Gerardo Espinoza won just one out of seven matches with Chivas in Liga MX
  • Chicharito scored only one goal throughout the tournament
