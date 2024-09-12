Can Chivas finally overtake Club América in the Mexico Independence Weekend Clásico Nacional?

Mexico's biggest club rivalry returns on a holiday weekend - can either team make a statement?

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues belowAsk a Liga MX fan which team they support and chances are it will be one of two clubs: Club América or Chivas.

Ask a Liga MX fan which team they support and chances are it will be one of two clubs: Club América or Chivas.

While other teams enjoy civic or regional support, and there are two other traditional ‘grandes’, but both boast more than 100 years of history, more than a dozen Liga MX titles, and thousands of fans throughout Mexico, the United States and abroad.

So, when they come together for a Clásico Nacional, it’s no surprise much of the country comes to a halt, preferring to watch 90 minutes of action between the country’s most successful clubs than attend to any other business.

That’s even more true on Mexico's Independence Weekend, with festivities taking place all weekend ahead of the 214th anniversary of the start of Mexico’s War of Independence with Spain.