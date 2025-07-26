Chelsea close in on Xavi Simons! Blues in advanced negotiations to land RB Leipzig star as summer spree shows no signs of slowing down
Chelsea appear to be edging closer to securing the services of Dutch playmaker Xavi Simons, with advanced discussions underway between the Blues and German outfit RB Leipzig, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has emerged as a priority target for the Premier League side, who are reportedly confident of finalising the transfer before the summer window shuts.
- Chelsea determined to sign Simons
- Are locked in talks with Leipzig
- Have also made significant progress on personal terms