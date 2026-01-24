Chelsea women's player ratings vs Arsenal: Sam Kerr, where were you?! Striker goes missing & Guro Reiten falls flat as Blues suffer incredibly rare WSL defeat to hand Man City huge title advantage

Chelsea sat six points behind WSL leaders City before Saturday's game at Stamford Bridge, knowing victory in this London derby would be crucial to their title hopes. It was Arsenal who had the better chances in the first half, but the Blues managed to keep the visitors at bay to reach the break with the score at 0-0.

They were made to pay for a below-par display as Arsenal struck twice in seven second-half minutes, with Mead finishing ruthlessly before turning provider as Caldentey was given far too much time and space in the box to double Arsenal's lead.

Manager Sonia Bompastor looked to her substitutes' bench for a route back into the game, with the likes of Keira Walsh, Lauren James and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd being thrown on, but the hosts could only huff and puff in the final third as Arsenal saw out an impressive victory, consigning Chelsea to a rare league defeat.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge....