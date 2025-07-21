Why Chelsea are willing to bide their time in Alejandro Garnacho transfer pursuit despite competition from Napoli

Chelsea are ready to bide their time in their pursuit of Alejandro Garnacho despite strong interest from Napoli. Manchester United hope offload Garnacho, along with three other outcasts, after agreeing to send Marcus Rashford on a season-long loan to Barcelona. The Blues are keen on signing a new winger but will wait to see if United will reduce their demands for the Argentine.

Chelsea willing to wait for Garnacho

Want United to reduce their valuation of the winger

United eye move for Chelsea's Jackson