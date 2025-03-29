Chelsea owner Todd Boehly HICGetty Images
Richie Mills

Chelsea set for UEFA headache! Strasbourg's Ligue 1 success leaves Blues on verge of 'trust' plan with sister club to avoid European ban

ChelseaStrasbourgPremier LeagueLigue 1

Chelsea's owners may have to pause their involvement in Strasbourg as both teams are in with a shot of playing in the same European competition.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • BlueCo own both Chelsea and Strasbourg
  • In with a shot of playing in same European competition
  • On verge of trust plan with sister club to avoid ban
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches