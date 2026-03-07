Getty Images
Chelsea urged to make surprise transfer move by Blues legend amid persistent doubts over Robert Sanchez
Trafford linked with Stamford Bridge move
Chelsea icon Cole has called on his former club to pursue Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford. The suggestion comes as Sanchez faces a fight for his future at Stamford Bridge, with his status as the club's undisputed number one under threat.
Manager Liam Rosenior recently opted to bench the Spaniard after a series of inconsistent performances, particularly after a poor display in the 2-1 defeat against Arsenal. The tactical shift has sparked a wider conversation regarding whether the current squad possesses a shot-stopper capable of matching the standards set by their potential title rivals.
Cole demands elite standards in goal
Speaking to Paddy Power, Cole believes Chelsea must sign an elite goalkeeper to compete for the title with the likes of Liverpool, City and Arsenal. "It’s hard with Robert Sanchez because he’s performed well at times," Cole noted. "He came out of the starting line-up to [Filip] Jorgensen the other day. So it doesn’t look like Liam Rosenior has settled on a number one as much as he says he 'doesn’t have a number one'. That’s just how he operates.
The former England international then suggested that the Blues should try to sign Trafford, who is struggling to compete with Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Etihad Stadium. He added: "When a goalkeeper like James Trafford becomes available, then Chelsea may have to strike. He is improving is Sanchez, but I still think there’s another level. Is it going to be there in time for Chelsea to kick on and be challenging for the Champions League and competing with the Arsenal and Man City’s of the world? Liverpool have got Allison, Man City have got Donnarumma and Arsenal have got David Raya. That’s the level of goalkeeper Chelsea need. Sanchez can get there, but can he get there quick enough?"
Rosenior embraces goalkeeper rotation
The decision to drop Sanchez for the 4-1 victory over Aston Villa highlighted Rosenior's 'horses for courses' philosophy. While the Spaniard was reportedly "really disappointed" to lose his spot, the manager has praised the professionalism shown behind the scenes.
"I've been really honest with Rob," Rosenior explained. "He was really disappointed not to play, which is what I expect from every player, whether they're a goalkeeper or an outfield player. But the way Rob responded in training, the way he supported Filip - in the warm-up, in the dressing room - was magnificent."
Searching for consistency
After a resounding victory over Villa, Chelsea managed to close the gap to three points on the Villans and Manchester United, who are in fourth and third place, respectively.
This positive result will be valuable capital for Rosenior's squad when they face Championship side Wrexham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, before traveling to Paris to face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie in midweek. Sanchez will be eager to prove to his manager that he deserves to be Chelsea's number one goalkeeper in these crucial matches.
