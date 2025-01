Tottenham ace Dominic Solanke appears to have revealed he is in a book club with Chelsea's Tosin Adarabioyo and Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Solanke part of book club

With Adarabioyo & Walker-Peters

Reading 'Relentless' in latest group task Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱