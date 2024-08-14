Todd Boehly ChelseaGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Chelsea brutally told they've become an 'average club' under Todd Boehly's disastrous leadership as ex-defender launches scathing attack on owners and squad 'who wouldn't make the bench' of best Blues teams

ChelseaPremier League

William Gallas launched a scathing attack on Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly as he claimed they have become an 'average club'.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Gallas slams Chelsea and Boehly
  • Claims the Blues have become 'average'
  • Chelsea take on Man City on Sunday
Article continues below