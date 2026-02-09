Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer admits he hasn't been fit all season despite being able to deliver match-winning hat-trick against Wolves

Palmer produced yet another masterclass at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, dismantling Wolves with a clinical hat-trick that secured a fourth consecutive Premier League victory for the Blues. The 23-year-old was the architect of the destruction, twice showcasing his trademark composure from the penalty spot before adding an exquisite finish from open play to seal the three points.

The victory continues a remarkable start to life under new manager Liam Rosenior, who has now guided the club to four wins from his first four league matches in charge. Central to this resurgence has been Palmer, whose output in front of goal remains elite despite a turbulent campaign for the club prior to Rosenior's arrival.

However, while supporters were left purring at his "ice-cool" finishing and creative dominance, Palmer’s post-match comments painted a picture of a player battling significant adversity. Despite looking imperious on the ball, the forward has been operating at a fraction of his physical capacity, forcing him to manage his workload carefully simply to make it onto the pitch each weekend.