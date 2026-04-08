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Chelsea's stance on Enzo Fernandez reintegration revealed after internal ban for Real Madrid transfer hint
Rosenior’s hardline stance
The World Cup winner found himself in hot water after suggesting he would prefer life in the Spanish capital, leading to an internal suspension that saw him miss Chelsea's FA Cup victory over Port Vale. Fernandez will also be barred from Chelsea's Premier League clash with Manchester City this weekend. Despite the friction, club sources indicate that the door remains open for Fernandez to reclaim his spot in the starting XI and even wear the captain’s armband again this season, according to The Guardian.
Speaking on the decision to enforce the sanction, Rosenior was firm regarding the cultural standards required at Stamford Bridge. "It’s disappointing for Enzo to speak that way. I have got no bad words to say about him, but a line was crossed in terms of our culture and what we want to build," the Blues boss explained.
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The leadership group and captaincy future
While Fernandez has often captained the side in the absence of Reece James, Chelsea officials have clarified that he was never formally appointed as the sole vice-captain. Instead, he remains part of a broader leadership group that includes Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer. The Guardian suggests that the club views him as an "alpha" character whose natural authority makes him a candidate for the role once his reintegration is complete. The hierarchy felt a stand had to be made after the 25-year-old expressed his admiration for Madrid’s lifestyle and former Real stars. These public remarks were deemed counterproductive by the sporting directors, especially coming alongside criticism of former manager Enzo Maresca’s exit.
Transfer request and a staggering price tag
The situation remains volatile, however, as reports from Spain suggest the player is far from settled. According to El Chiringuito, Fernandez is preparing to submit a formal transfer request to force a summer move to Real. However, with his current deal running until 2032, Chelsea are under no pressure to sell and have reportedly placed a staggering £130 million ($175m) price tag on the midfielder to ward off potential suitors.
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Squad support and the road ahead
Despite the tension at the top, Fernandez retains the support of his team-mates. Senior figures in the dressing room reportedly lobbied Rosenior to lift the suspension ahead of the clash against Man City, viewing the Argentine as vital to their tactical setup. While that plea did not result in an immediate return, the club is monitoring his response to the sanction closely. Chelsea’s primary focus is now on ensuring that Fernandez is focused on the pitch as they chase a Champions League spot and FA Cup glory. With a massive semi-final against Leeds United on the horizon, the Blues hope this period of internal discipline serves as a reset for a player who remains one of the most talented assets in the Premier League.