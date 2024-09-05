Enzo Maresca Chelsea 2024-25 Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Chelsea brutally told they 'signed any player with a pulse' during summer transfer splurge as Man Utd legend claims Enzo Maresca 'shot himself in the foot' by axing £50m winger

ChelseaR. SterlingTransfersPremier LeagueE. Maresca

Manchester United legend Andy Cole believes Chelsea "signed any player with a pulse" and slammed Enzo Maresca for axing Raheem Sterling.

  • Chelsea continued their splurge in this summer
  • Made several changes to their squad under Maresca
  • Cole surprised by Sterling's exit from Chelsea
