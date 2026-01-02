Chelsea are a shambles! Enzo Maresca's shock sacking has exposed Blues' 'project' as amateurish and without direction

Chelsea's 3-0 win at home to Barcelona in the Champions League towards the end of November was meant to herald the start of a new era. A 1-1 draw with Premier League leaders Arsenal, playing with one man fewer for the majority of the match, only backed up that assumption. The young Blues seemed to be maturing, but it was merely another false dawn.

Following a miserable December, Chelsea sit fifth in the Premier League table. That wouldn't be a disaster in isolation, but given the expectations placed upon them heading into the final month of 2025, it was extremely underwhelming. Maresca's men had also dropped back down to 13th in the Champions League standings, below Tottenham and Newcastle, after losing away at Atalanta a fortnight on from toppling Barca.

Since beating Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor on November 22, Chelsea have embarked on a run of one win in seven Premier League matches, taking seven points from a possible 21. The gap to Arsenal, whom some Blues supporters believed their team to be on par with after their most recent meeting, is now 15 points.

Chelsea's two stalemates with Bournemouth best represented the extent of their on-field issues. The 0-0 at the Vitality Stadium was an entirely forgettable affair in which both sides failed to create much of note, while the 2-2 back at Stamford Bridge was hectic beyond belief. For such an expensively assembled team, it still blows hot and cold far too often.