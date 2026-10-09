Chelsea set strict condition for Lamine Camara transfer after AS Monaco demand €70m

Alonso is eager to continue revamping his midfield options at Chelsea as he builds his ideal squad. The club already moved to strengthen the middle of the park over the summer by securing the signature of Argentine talent Valentin Barco from Strasbourg.

Adding a dynamic profile like Camara would provide further energy and tactical flexibility to Alonso's evolving system. The 22-year-old has consistently proven his worth in the French top flight, maintaining his high standards despite the bitter disappointment of his failed switch to England.

However, Chelsea are well aware that they are not the only club tracking his rapid progress. The former Metz standout's consistent performances have ensured his name remains high on the scouting lists of several top European clubs.