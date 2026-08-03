Chelsea have torn up the transfer blueprint they've leaned on for years. Out goes the hunt for raw young talent. In comes experience, and plenty of it. Danny Welbeck, 35, is now officially a Chelsea player, with Jordan Henderson, 36, joining him.
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Chelsea's secret behind signing Premier League veterans
Fans' astonishment
According to the British newspaper The Athletic, these latest deals caught most observers off guard. Since January 2023, the priority under the Todd Boehly and Clearlake consortium had been clear: sign talented young players with room to grow. So what has changed?
Chelsea's current management have not shied away from ready-made players since the takeover in May 2022. The first window brought in the 27-year-old Raheem Sterling, the 31-year-old Kalidou Koulibaly and the 33-year-old Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. None of them delivered. Koulibaly and Aubameyang left after a single year, while Sterling flopped in a Chelsea shirt and officially departed in January, even though his last appearance for the club came back in May 2024.
That trio's struggles drove the shift in transfer strategy from January 2023 onwards. Over the past three seasons, Chelsea have fielded the youngest average age in the Premier League. Their reward? Sixth, fourth and tenth-place finishes, with the odd standout moment along the way, notably winning the UEFA Conference League title and the Club World Cup.
The numbers tell the story. Tosin Adarabioyo, who joined on a free transfer from Fulham in 2024, was the oldest player to represent the club in the 2025-2026 season at the age of 28. That makes the signings of Welbeck and Henderson a clear leap in the opposite direction.
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Are these Alonso's instructions?
The new coach Xabi Alonso, appointed in May, cannot take sole credit for this transformation. Co-owner Behdad Eghbali had strongly hinted that change was coming back in April, speaking at the CAA World Congress of Sports in Los Angeles.
Behdad Eghbali said: "There is a plan. We contemplate the plan. We try to improve the plan and adjust it if it is not working. We have to be better at a few things, to add more ready-made players in this part of the project, to take the project to the next level, to be consistent over time. We are aware that we need balance. You adjust a model, you improve, and you learn from mistakes."
Mention Liam Rosenior's name to Chelsea's fans and you're unlikely to get a warm response. Yet he spotted something missing in the team when he succeeded Enzo Maresca in January.
Sources inside the club, speaking anonymously to The Athletic to protect relationships, confirmed that Rosenior used the team's first meeting to tell the players their lack of emotional maturity was costing them matches. Chelsea could dominate a game, he warned, but the moment something went against them, a refereeing call or an unlucky goal, they lost focus for the next ten or fifteen minutes and often lost the match.
He challenged them to fix it, but the response never came. The club pointed to the first-leg defeat in the Champions League round of sixteen against Paris Saint-Germain as a prime example. Chelsea collapsed after a mistake in the seventy-fourth minute by goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen handed Paris Saint-Germain the lead at 3-2. Two more goals followed, effectively ending their chances in a tie Chelsea lost 8-2 on aggregate. Pedro Neto's childish behaviour at 4-2, shoving a ball boy, offered another warning sign.
Disciplinary crisis
Chelsea's poor disciplinary record represented another factor, as they finished bottom of the fair play table twice in the past three seasons, and on the other occasion, in the 2024-2025 season, they were second from bottom. Leaders like Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, the very men meant to set an example, were regularly clashing with referees themselves.
When the club met Alonso to discuss the manager's post, the former midfielder raised the same issue they had identified: the need to build and add more mentality monsters. It was a key matter. Everyone was in agreement from day one.
Speaking during the club's pre-season tour in Sydney, in an interview about what it takes to build a good culture at a football club, Alonso said: "For me, you need the right balance of characters, and of maturity stages, players in their early twenties, and their early thirties and in between, players at different stages of their careers."
Talking about what you aim to do is one thing. Doing it on the ground is another. Chelsea entered the transfer window wanting ready-made players from Europe's top five leagues, and they got them.
This is not merely about age, nor buying from an older generation for the sake of it. At 26, Maxence Lacroix matches the criteria they want, having played in the Premier League for the previous two years with Crystal Palace. The same goes for Morgan Rogers, their club-record signing of 117 million pounds sterling from Aston Villa and aged 24.
Even 21-year-old Marco Palestra fits the bill after being named the best defender in Serie A for the 2025-2026 season during his loan spell at Cagliari.
Henderson and Welbeck will attract the greatest attention on this subject, and that is understandable. Chelsea view Henderson as someone who will raise standards on the training ground and in matches, pushing his team-mates forward, but doing so in a positive manner, without reprimanding individuals in front of the group. They also believe he will not ask of others what he is not prepared to do himself. That said, if Chelsea are putting in a poor performance in the first half, Henderson will not be afraid to speak his mind at half-time.
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New policy
Welbeck is also viewed as someone who will inspire the team, only in a different way, with the striker valued as a source of positive energy, capable of connecting people and lifting morale.
Before their move for Henderson, remember, Chelsea made a serious attempt to sign 33-year-old Granit Xhaka from Sunderland for the same reasons. Sunderland made clear he was not for sale. Chelsea then enquired about free agent John Stones, aged 32, but he chose to join Inter Milan.
Even if Henderson and Welbeck stay at Stamford Bridge for just two years, Chelsea are confident the move will pay off. The pair will bring an atmosphere and energy the dressing room badly needs, something perhaps missing before, on top of teaching valuable lessons.
Reece James will continue as team captain, and the new arrivals will not undermine his authority. He is not the loudest of those who have worn the armband, but when he chooses to raise his voice, everyone listens.
Having more leadership voices around him can only help. James knows both players, Henderson in particular from his England duties, and the 26-year-old respects what he offers, so there will be no problems on that front.
Could more players over the age of 30 arrive in the future? That cannot be ruled out, but it is not a definitive choice to make it a recurring occurrence.
As with any transfer window, results will determine whether these decisions come off. But no one can accuse Chelsea of failing to adapt their philosophy.
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