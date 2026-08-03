Chelsea's poor disciplinary record represented another factor, as they finished bottom of the fair play table twice in the past three seasons, and on the other occasion, in the 2024-2025 season, they were second from bottom. Leaders like Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, the very men meant to set an example, were regularly clashing with referees themselves.

When the club met Alonso to discuss the manager's post, the former midfielder raised the same issue they had identified: the need to build and add more mentality monsters. It was a key matter. Everyone was in agreement from day one.

Speaking during the club's pre-season tour in Sydney, in an interview about what it takes to build a good culture at a football club, Alonso said: "For me, you need the right balance of characters, and of maturity stages, players in their early twenties, and their early thirties and in between, players at different stages of their careers."

Talking about what you aim to do is one thing. Doing it on the ground is another. Chelsea entered the transfer window wanting ready-made players from Europe's top five leagues, and they got them.

This is not merely about age, nor buying from an older generation for the sake of it. At 26, Maxence Lacroix matches the criteria they want, having played in the Premier League for the previous two years with Crystal Palace. The same goes for Morgan Rogers, their club-record signing of 117 million pounds sterling from Aston Villa and aged 24.

Even 21-year-old Marco Palestra fits the bill after being named the best defender in Serie A for the 2025-2026 season during his loan spell at Cagliari.

Henderson and Welbeck will attract the greatest attention on this subject, and that is understandable. Chelsea view Henderson as someone who will raise standards on the training ground and in matches, pushing his team-mates forward, but doing so in a positive manner, without reprimanding individuals in front of the group. They also believe he will not ask of others what he is not prepared to do himself. That said, if Chelsea are putting in a poor performance in the first half, Henderson will not be afraid to speak his mind at half-time.