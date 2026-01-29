Chelsea/Nike
Chelsea release stunning 90s throwback kit as Nike hail 'Return of the Rebel'
'Return of the Rebel' kit launch
When this original shirt was released just over three decades ago, it shocked many due to its striking appearance. The kit reached its zenith when Chelsea entered the Cup Winners' Cup in 1994-95 after a 23-year exile from European competitions, with the Blues going on to reach the semi-finals of the tournament. Now, Nike and Chelsea have re-imagined the jersey, which is set to make its on-pitch debut ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture against West Ham and the Women's FA Cup match against Manchester United next month.
Past and present Chelsea players model kit
As part of the release, Chelsea legend Dennis Wise donned the new kit, which he wore during his time at the club. Moreover, this Return of the Rebel collection features '1990s hues' across t-shirts, tops, jacket and track pants, sweatshirts, and outerwear, with period club crests and lettering featured throughout. It is now available at the Megastore at Stamford Bridge and in the club's online store. It is also available in men's, women's, and kids' sizes, with the range celebrating 'risk, rebellion and reinvention – then and now'.
Rosenior makes bright start at Chelsea
After Enzo Maresca left Chelsea earlier this month, there were a few raised eyebrows when Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior was named as his successor. While it is still very early days, he has won five of his six matches in charge at Stamford Bridge, perhaps the highlight of which came in a 3-2 win at Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night.
After that victory, Rosenior told TNT Sports: "These players lost a manager that they really respected for reasons that are beyond my control or knowledge. So when you go through that as a young group, to accept a new manager the way they have done and for them to work as hard as they have done is a credit to them. It's not about me or my ego or trying to prove anything. I'm trying to do the very best I can with my group, with my staff and hopefully we can have more and more really good nights like this.
"I'm learning all the time about my team, about what we're capable of. I really wanted to be front-footed today. I wanted to go out and win the game. It's massive - that is huge for us to be able to be able to work with the players on the training round. You have to enjoy this job. We're the luckiest people in the world to do this job. You have to enjoy these moments, but we want more. You're in the Champions League, so at the end of the day you have to play against the best and beat the best."
What comes next for Chelsea?
Chelsea are gearing up for a big few days as they host relegation-threatened West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with a win potentially seeing them rise to fourth in the Premier League. Then, on Tuesday, they travel to Arsenal seeking to overturn a 3-2 first-leg deficit in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
