Chelsea to step up pursuit of Crystal Palace defender ahead of Trevoh Chalobah transfer

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are preparing to advance their interest in Lacroix during the summer transfer window. The club want to add at least one new centre-back to compete alongside Levi Colwill, and Lacroix is viewed as the ideal candidate.

Lacroix has spent two seasons at Crystal Palace, winning the FA Cup and the Conference League, and still has three years remaining on his current contract.

Palace are fully expecting a formal bid from Chelsea, who are keen to secure Premier League-ready experience for their backline. With Alonso set to officially take charge as manager on July 1, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are eager to reshape the squad early.



