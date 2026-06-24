Como make their move for Chelsea defender as Serie A champions Inter consider joining transfer race

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Como have made an official bid for the defender. The ambitious Serie A outfit, led by former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas, are looking to bolster their ranks after securing an improbable spot in next season's Champions League. Chalobah, who has been at Chelsea since the age of eight, is seen as a primary target to lead their continental charge.

While the exact fee remains undisclosed, Chelsea are known to be open to offers for the Cobham graduate. Despite being a regular last season - where he made 47 appearances across all competitions and netted three Premier League goals - the club’s hierarchy is ready to cash in to fund their own defensive reinforcements. The player is under contract until 2028, giving the Blues a strong negotiating position.







