Chelsea player ratings vs West Ham: Cole Palmer only needs one moment! Blues' superstar forces winning goal to get Levi Colwill out of jail as Enzo Maresca's side make hard work of London rivals

A fiery derby swung the way of the hosts, who had to come from behind to put the Hammers to bed

Chelsea moved back into the Premier League's top four with a 2-1 win at home to London rivals West Ham on Monday.

Graham Potter made his first return to Stamford Bridge since being sacked by the Blues just under two years ago, though he and his Hammers left without any of the points on offer after surrendering a one-goal lead. Frustrations threatened to boil over on a tempered evening, but Enzo Maresca made the requisite changes to stave off intense criticism and ensure his side bounced back following last week's defeat at Manchester City.

Just before a drab first half closed out, West Ham got themselves ahead as Levi Colwill's poor back pass was intercepted by Jarrod Bowen, who kept his cool and slotted beyond Filip Jorgensen. There was still time for Cole Palmer to try and find a leveller before the break, with Alphonse Areola at full stretch to tip his 25-yard free-kick over the crossbar, but that was as close as Chelsea came to scoring in the first 45.

Shortly after the hour mark, the Blues drew level. Pedro Neto's cross caused havoc in the West Ham box and they couldn't clear their lines, allowing the ball to pinball kindly for the Portuguese winger to slam home at the far post. The goal survived a lengthy VAR check for offside after replays couldn't determine whether Marc Guiu had nodded on Neto's initial delivery to an offside Marc Cucurella.

West Ham went close to going back in front minutes later, with Kudus diverting a delicious delivery from Andy Irving onto the post with a diving header. And the visitors were made to pay when Chelsea took the lead with under 20 minutes remaining. Palmer, quiet for much of the evening, burst past Tomas Soucek and tried to cut a low cross back into the box, only for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to inadvertently clip the ball up and over Areola into the net.

Seven minutes of added time were tacked on at the end of the second half, and West Ham went close to a last-gasp equaliser on a breakneck counter, only for Tosin Adarabioyo to block Kudus' close-range strike. That was as close as the Hammers came as Maresca's men held on to take all three points.

