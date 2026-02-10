Chelsea player ratings vs Leeds: The Blues blow it! Cole Palmer & Joao Pedro's magic undone by defensive disasterclass as Liam Rosenior finally drops points

Chelsea went ahead midway through the first half, with Cole Palmer picking apart Leeds' backline with a simple pass between two static defenders and into the path of Joao Pedro, who raced through and dinked goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Early in the second period, the hosts were awarded a penalty after Pedro was shoved to the floor by Jaka Bijol in almost identical fashion to the spot-kick he won at Wolves on Saturday. Palmer, of course, made no mistake from 12 yards to double the lead.

But the game threatened to change just after the hour mark when Moises Caicedo conceded a penalty for a late challenge on Jayden Bogle. Lukas Nmecha stepped up and sent Robert Sanchez the wrong way to hand Leeds a lifeline when they seemed dead and buried.

Remarkably, Leeds drew level on 73 minutes. Trevoh Chalobah failed to deal with a high ball, while Malo Gusto, Josh Acheampong, Caicedo and Sanchez failed to clear their lines between them, allowing Nmecha to arrive and square for Noah Okafor to tap into an empty net.

Chelsea rallied in search of a winner, with Pedro Neto having a deep cross almost drop into the top corner before Jorrel Hato's ball in was nodded onto the bar by the Portuguese's namesake Joao.

With 94 minutes on the clock, Chelsea should have won it. Caicedo put a delicious low cross through the six-yard box just begging to be tapped in, but Palmer of all people blazed over from point-blank range as the spoils were shared.

