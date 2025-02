Enzo Maresca's side brush aside awful Saints to stop the rot at Stamford Bridge and move back into fourth place in the Premier League table.

Chelsea returned to winning ways by hammering Southampton 4-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto and Levi Colwill scored in the first half before Marc Cucurella added a fourth as the Blues shrugged off a nervy opening to romp to victory.

It was another difficult night for Cole Palmer, though, who missed several presentable chances to end his goal drought.

