Chelsea player ratings vs Servette: Noni Madueke you beauty! Winger scores superb goal to spare Blues' blushes in 2-0 Europa Conference League win, after Marc Guiu misses an open goal and Mykhailo Mudryk drops disasterclass

It took some strong second-half substitutions for Enzo Maresca's side to stamp their authority on the match at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea took complete control of their Europa Conference League qualifier against Servette, beating them 2-0 in the first leg at Stamford Bridge thanks to second-half goals from Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke.

The Blues stepped onto the front foot in West London as expected but were caught off guard a couple of times in the first half by Servette's sharp movement in the final third, forcing a few smart saves from goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

Enzo Maresca held nothing back with his attacking line-up, allowing new boys Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Pedro Neto the freedom to drive from deeper midfield positions, with the latter having the hosts' best chance of the opening 45 minutes, firing straight at Jeremy Frick in the Servette net.

The Premier League side stepped things up in the second half - particularly Nkunku - who darted around the goalkeeper to win a penalty, before smashing it home, while Marc Guiu fluffed two massive opportunities to double the lead after closing down Frick and charging in towards an empty net.

Fresh legs were needed in the closing stages and Madueke's darting run and finish ensured the home sead head to Switzerland with a comfortable two-goal cushion.

