Richie Mills

Chelsea player ratings vs Man City: Enzo Fernandez to the rescue! Manager-less Blues battle to late draw as Reece James shines while Pedro Neto endures a nightmare

Enzo Fernandez's stoppage-time equaliser helped manager-less Chelsea smuggle a point back to London in a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Manchester City. Tijjani Reijnders looked to have secured victory for the Premier League title chasers, but Fernandez's late goal ensured the Blues bounced back from the sacking of Enzo Maresca.

In Chelsea's first game since Maresca's sacking, the visitors began tentatively and never really laid a glove on City in the first half. Erling Haaland twice went close for the hosts, firstly through a deflected effort that was well saved by Filip Jorgensen and then when his curled strike rattled the post. After the Blues kept inviting pressure, Reijnders eventually punished them with a terrific finish at Jorgensen's near post three minutes from half-time. 

The visitors started the second half with more gusto, and it should have been 1-1 through Pedro Neto, only for the winger's shot to clear the crossbar following great work from Fernandez. Chelsea improved as the match wore on, but didn't work goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma enough. That was, up until the 94th minute, when Fernandez stabbed home a deserved equaliser to stun the home crowd. 

With Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior expected to be in charge for Wednesday's clash against Fulham, the 41-year-old will hope he can build on this result in midweek.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Etihad Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Filip Jorgensen (6/10):

    The goalkeeper was handed a rare Premier League start off the back of Sanchez's injury and gave a good account of himself.

    Josh Acheampong (7/10):

    The young defender made some great covering tackles and showed good pace to keep up with the flying Haaland.

    Trevoh Chalobah (6/10):

    Was chasing shadows at times, but still did a competent enough job in a backline that was under a lot of pressure.

    Benoit Badiashile (5/10):

    His passing out from the back leaves much to be desired, but other than that, he did okay.

    Malo Gusto (6/10):

    With Cucurella out injured, the young full-back didn't have much joy in the first half, but seemed better suited to the right wing-back role in the second period.

    Midfield

    Reece James (7/10):

    The Chelsea captain has been one of the few positives for the Blues in recent weeks, but he looked a bit leggy in the first half against City's commanding midfield. He did get stuck in and gave his team a real chance in the second, however.

    Enzo Fernandez (8/10):

    The Argentina international seemed like he was in a losing midfield battle in the first half but he was able to walk out of the Etihad with his head held high after an impressive display in the centre of the park. Plus, he grabbed a crucial equaliser at the death.

    Cole Palmer (5/10):

    Didn't really get going against his old club, something that was summed up by his air shot late on.

    Attack

    Estevao (5/10):

    The teenager had a great start to life at Chelsea, but he appears to be finding things a bit more difficult at present. Barely had a kick and was subbed at the break.

    Joao Pedro (5/10):

    His touch let him down, and he didn't lead Chelsea's attack very well, hence being replaced by Delap.

    Pedro Neto (4/10):

    Had a very frustrating game, with some of his decision-making a tad baffling. The Portuguese got into good positions but wasted almost every chance. 

    Subs & Manager

    Andrey Santos (7/10):

    Gave Chelsea's midfield a bit more control and substance. 

    Liam Delap (7/10):

    Was a real handful off the bench, using his pace and power to good effect.

    Jorrel Hato (6/10):

    Was a bit sloppy initially but made a vital interception to deny Bernardo.

    Calum McFarlane(8/10):

    The interim coach saw his players put in an insipid first-half display, but he tweaked their formation around, made some changes, and saw a much better second-half performance. He was quite rightly delighted when they snatched a point at the end, too.

