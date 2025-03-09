Chelsea player ratings vs Leicester: Will the real Cole Palmer please stand up?! Confidence-stricken Blues forward bailed out by magic Marc Cucurella after penalty failure as Enzo Maresca's side scrape back into top-four

The England international looks unrecognisable, but the Blues' Champions League hopes are still alive thanks to his brilliant Spanish colleague

Marc Cucurella spared Cole Palmer's blushes with Chelsea's winner after the England international missed a penalty in his side's 1-0 win over Leicester City. Palmer had a first-half penalty brilliantly saved by Mads Hermansen as his wait for a goal stretched to seven Premier League games.

At the other end, Tosin Adarabioyo nearly scored a comical own goal, only for his own crossbar to save him. Christopher Nkunku brought a great save out of Hermansen just before the break, which was greeted by a smattering of jeers from the home fans.

It looked like it would be one of those days for Chelsea but up popped Cucurella from 20 yards and he lashed the ball into the corner on the hour mark. It was far from convincing but the Blues held on for a narrow win to leapfrog Manchester City into fourth in the Premier League.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...