Chelsea player ratings vs Brentford: Redemption for Robert Sanchez! Blues' goalkeeper keeps Bees at bay as Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer goals secure vital victory in top-four fight

An eventful first half saw Brentford go close after 21 minutes when the dangerous Schade sat Trevoh Chalobah down and laid the ball across, eventually forcing Sanchez into a smart save to stop Tosin Adarabioyo diverting into his own net. The Bees would pay for that missed opportunity soon after, with Joao Pedro smashing a powerful drive high into the net after the ball fortuitously ricocheted into his path.

Mathias Jensen then missed a big chance to equalise as he ghosted in at the far post and sliced an effort against the far post before Alejandro Garnacho somehow failed to make it 2-0 - the Argentine shooting wide with the goal gaping after Pedro Neto's delicious low cross from the right had picked him out.

Brentford would again go close soon after half-time as Sanchez thwarted Schade when the German forward raced through one-v-one before in-form Igor Thiago headed a presentable chance wide of goal following a corner. And as Keith Andrews' side piled forward and looked likely to force equaliser, up stepped Palmer to deliver the sucker punch as he stroked home from the penalty spot following Caoimhin Kelleher's trip on Liam Delap.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...