Chelsea player ratings vs Aston Villa: Conor Gallagher salvages draw for Jekyll & Hyde Blues as Cole Palmer puts in a rare poor display

The Blues came back from being 2-0 down at the break to keep their slim hopes of European qualification alive with a point at Villa Park.

After a difficult week, Chelsea showed some fight to earn themselves a point at Aston Villa that could yet prove crucial in their fight for European qualification. Mauricio Pochettino's side came from 2-0 down at half-time to secure a 2-2 draw against Unai Emery's Champions League hopefuls.

The Blues were looking to bounce back from their chastening defeat to Arsenal last time out, but made the worst possible start when Marc Cucurella diverted John McGinn's scuffed shot into his own net inside the opening four minutes.

The visitors looked to battle back, and Nicolas Jackson came closest to equalising when he hit the post with a header, but Chelsea found themselves two goals down before half-time as Morgan Rogers was allowed to cut inside onto his right foot and fire a low shot into the bottom corner.

Chelsea were dominant after the break as Pochettino made a couple of tactical tweaks, and their improved display was rewarded around the hour-mark as Conor Gallagher won the ball back on the edge of the Villa box, and the ball was worked to Noni Madueke to curl home. Gallagher then produced a moment of magic with 10 minutes to play, as he whipped a 20-yard effort into the top corner.

Pochettino's team even thought they'd won it right at the death when substitute Axel Disasi headed home in stoppage-time, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review thanks to a shove from Benoit Badiashile in the build-up, and the Blues were forced to settle for a point.

