Chelsea set for Mike Maignan disappointment! AC Milan goalkeeper on course to snub Blues transfer

Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani denied claims that Maignan had tried to force his way out, saying: "There was interest from an English club, it was not considered an interesting interest from the club's point of view. Mike was and is an important player for Milan, and his agent was also very correct. There was openness to this interest but at the same time there was an interest on their part, not a forcing or a push, to stay at Milan. Then in the medium-long term future, those who live will see."

Juventus have also since been credited with an interest. In an update in December, Milan's sporting director Igli Tare said: "We have never talked about numbers. Talking about Mike is easy, he is an extraordinary boy and a great leader. He likes being at Milan and Milan likes him being here, but now let's think about the game and then we will talk about it."