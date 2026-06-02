Chelsea rocked by news Marc Cucurella is 'willing to leave' as Barcelona & Real Madrid consider bids

Chelsea's plans for the summer have reportedly been complicated by uncertainty surrounding Cucurella's future. After overcoming a difficult start to life in west London, the Spain international has become an important figure for the Blues and one of their most consistent performers.

His form over the last year, combined with a strong Euro 2024 campaign, has attracted interest from two of Spain's biggest clubs. The Athletic report that the defender is 'willing to leave' this summer, with Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly considering potential moves to strengthen their left-back ranks. Barcelona's interest centres on a possible return for a former La Masia graduate, while Madrid are reportedly considering alternative options as they continue evaluating their defensive targets.