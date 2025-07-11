'Left the door open' - Chelsea legend backing Joao Pedro to force Nicolas Jackson into summer transfer away from Stamford Bridge after impressing on debut
Chelsea legend William Gallas believes Joao Pedro will force Nicolas Jackson to seek a summer transfer away from Stamford Bridge after impressing on his full debut in the Club World Cup. The Brazilian wasted no time in announcing his arrival when he struck twice — once in each half — to secure a 2-0 victory and propel Enzo Maresca’s side into the tournament’s final.
- Pedro proved his mettle against Fluminense
- Scored twice to propel Chelsea into the final
- Gallas believes Pedro's form puts Jackson in a fix