Another youngster for Chelsea?! Blues keeping tabs on PSG attacking starlet after AFCON exploits but face uphill transfer battle
Rising star catches elite's attention
Born in Trappes, France, Mbaye quickly ascended through the ranks at PSG, making his mark on the senior team at a remarkably young age. He holds the record as the youngest player ever to start a competitive game for the club, at just 16 years and 205 days in August 2024. His career in Paris has been a story of breaking records and rapid development, making 24 Ligue 1 appearances, registering two goals and three assists in his breakthrough season.
He has featured more regularly this season, with 15 league appearances already and while his club statistics are modest, his impact often goes beyond raw numbers, with team-mates and coaches highlighting his pace, dribbling ability, and fearless attitude. Mbaye has also already gained experience in major competitions, including the UEFA Champions League and the 2025 UEFA Super Cup, which he won with PSG.
AFCON glory with Senegal
Mbaye's stock soared during the recent AFCON in Morocco after opting to switch international allegiance from France to Senegal late last year, he became a breakout star for the Teranga Lions, who went on to win the tournament. Used primarily as a substitute by coach Pape Thiaw, Mbaye made an impact in every appearance, changing the rhythm of matches with his direct running and technical skill. His key contributions included an assist for Sadio Mane against DR Congo, he won a crucial penalty against Benin and scored a decisive goal against Sudan in the round of 16, a strike that made him the youngest Senegalese goalscorer in AFCON history and the youngest player to score at the tournament in the 21st century. Teammates like Krepin Diatta have praised his immediate impact, noting that "Every time he comes on, he brings something extra".
Transfer tussle hots up
Despite Chelsea's keen interest, and monitoring from other Premier League clubs like Aston Villa, PSG currently has no intention of selling the player. Mbaye is under contract with the Parisian club until June 2028, after they activated a one-year option in his professional deal in December 2025. While a transfer this January seems unlikely given PSG's stance, the interest from top English clubs signals that the young forward is firmly on the radar of Europe's elite, as per a report from Florian Plettenberg. Mbaye's future remains a developing story as the transfer window approaches deadline day.
Facing English opposition
Mbaye is likely to feature in the forthcoming fixture against Newcastle in the week, with both teams level-pegging on 13 points and vying for a place in the top eight, which will guarantee them a place knockout stage and avoid having to navigate a tricky play-off clash. A draw could see both teams slip into the play-off spots, depending on other results. And PSG will be seeking revenge for their loss at St James' Park, where they were soundly beaten 4-1 and are expected to perform strongly at home.
