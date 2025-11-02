Chelsea striker Joao Pedro admits he owes Moises Caicedo dinner after Blues midfielder helped star end goal drought in Spurs win

Blues boss Maresca also lavished praise on the Ecuador international as he boldly claimed that Caicedo is among the best midfielders in the world alongside Manchester City star and former Ballon d'Or winner Rodri.

The Italian coach said: "I said many times, the best thing from Moi, for sure, we judge him inside the pitch, but he's so humble, he's such a good guy, he's always there to help everyone. And I just said to the television interviewer that for me, him and [Manchester City's] Rodri, in this moment, they are the two best defensive midfielders in the world."

With the well-deserved win against Thomas Frank's side, the Blues climbed back into the Premier League's top four. They next face Qarabag in the Champions League away from home on Wednesday, before hosting Wolves for a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on November 8.