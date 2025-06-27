Chelsea make Jamie Gittens breakthrough! Blues to pay 'up to €65m' for Borussia Dortmund winger after agreeing to package including 'easily achievable bonuses' J. Gittens Chelsea Transfers Premier League Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens in a deal worth up to €65 million (£55.5m/$76m), according to fresh reports from German outlet Bild. The highly rated 20-year-old winger is now set to complete a move to Stamford Bridge following the conclusion of his commitments with the Black and Yellows at the FIFA Club World Cup.