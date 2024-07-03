Chelsea make first signing of the post-Emma Hayes era as Barcelona prospect Julia Bartel arrives on free transfer - with Lionesses star Lucy Bronze set to follow suit
Chelsea have signed Julia Bartel on a free transfer from Barcelona, with the talented young midfielder signing an initial three-year contract.
- Chelsea secure Barca product Bartel on a free
- Talented young midfielder is Bompastor's first signing
- Set to be joined by England star Bronze