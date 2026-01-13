Chelsea cult hero N'Golo Kante in talks for shock return to Europe at one of Jose Mourinho's old clubs

Kante, one of the most universally loved footballers of his generation, could be set for a surprise return to European football this month. Reports emerging from France suggest that Fenerbahce have launched a determined bid to bring the 34-year-old to Istanbul, hoping to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding his future in the Saudi Pro League.

According to L'Equipe, the Turkish giants are eager to recruit the French international immediately, rather than waiting for his contract to expire in the summer. With the January transfer window open, Kante is now free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs, but Fenerbahce’s ambition extends to securing his signature for the second half of the current campaign.

The Istanbul club are looking to bolster their midfield options with a marquee signing. Kante fits the bill perfectly: a player of immense experience, tactical intelligence, and a pedigree that includes almost every major trophy available in the sport.