Chelsea agree £33m deal to sell Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid after England midfielder rejects huge contract extension

Getty ImagesAditya GokhaleChelsea agree £33m deal to sell Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid after England midfielder rejects huge contract extensionConor GallagherChelseaAtletico MadridPremier LeagueLaLigaTransfersChelsea have reportedly agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid for the sale of in-demand midfielder Conor Gallagher.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGallagher set to depart Stamford BridgeChelsea & Atletico Madrid agree termsRejected Chelsea contract extensionArticle continues below