'Mad innit' - Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer ranks Barcelona Lamine Yamal as the best wonderkid in the world as he opens up on facing 17-year-old sensation in Euro 2024 final
Cole Palmer hailed Lamine Yamal as the best wonderkid in the world as he opened up on facing the Barcelona star in Euro 2024 final.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Palmer hailed Barcelona sensation Yamal
- Ranked Yamal above Simons and Mainoo
- Revealed experience of facing Yamal in Euro 2024 final