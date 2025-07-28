Chelsea closing in on €40m+ Jorrel Hato as Ajax starlet misses friendly against Como to fuel transfer speculation

After missing the friendly against Celtic, Jorrel Hato was once again left out of the Ajax squad for their match against Como, amid speculations that the Dutch defender could join Chelsea this summer. The Blues have been in taks with the Eridivisie side since the beginning of July and are now reportedly closing in on securing the 19-year-old's transfer.

Chelsea close in on Hato transfer

Negotiating terms with Ajax

Was left out of squad for Como friendly