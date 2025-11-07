'His instincts are phenomenal' - Charlie Davies supports USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino taking a chance on Gio Reyna because of midfielder's 'creative genius'

Davies pointed to Reyna's unique playmaking skill as a reason why Pochettino was compelled to give him a shot in the November camp.

"There isn’t another player who has his creative genius on the ball," Davies said on the Call It What You Want podcast. "When he’s fit and when he’s confident, there isn’t another player who possesses his quality on the ball, breaks down lines with his passing. His instincts are phenomenal. On the ball dribbling. Again, it’s been in spurts - it’s never been consistent.

"I think Pochettino is looking at this as 'It's worth taking a flier on' because he’s finally back in training and healthy. [He’s] not playing in the amount of matches you would need to be really given a call up, but I think he’s saying, ‘I’m going to test him.’"

Reyna has made 32 appearances for the U.S., scoring eight goals. His strong efforts with the USMNT at the 2023-24 Nations League Finals led him to be named Player of the Tournament.