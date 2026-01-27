All 36 teams will be in action on matchday eight, and there is so much at stake. The remainder of the top eight will join Arsenal and Bayern in the knockout stage, but everyone who finishes 9th through 24th will enter February's playoff round, and those in 25th to 32nd will tumble out of the competition early with Eintracht, Slavia, Villarreal and Kairat.

A new UEFA rule for this season also dictates that teams who finish in the top four are guaranteed home fixtures in the second legs of their last 16 and quarter-final ties. For the top two, that advantage extends to the semi-finals, while there is also a seeding system in place that ensures the highest-placed sides won't face each other until the latter stages of the competition.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle are all certain of making the top 24, but they will be determined to seal automatic progress to the knockouts on Wednesday night. Below, GOAL runs through all the Champions League permutations for the Premier League clubs vying for continental glory...