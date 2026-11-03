Champions League live: Galatasaray-Stuttgart and Shakhtar-Sporting in action

After a week's break that coincided with Serie A's first midweek round of the season, the Champions League returns for matchday four. Seven matches are scheduled alongside the two featuring Inter and Roma, and the results are already beginning to shape the league phase standings.

Galatasaray v Stuttgart and Shakhtar v Sporting Lisbon kick things off at 18:45. Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich, Barcelona v Aston Villa and Villarreal v PSG are among the other big fixtures, with emotionally charged encounters in store.