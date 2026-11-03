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Victor Osimhen Galatasaray 2026Getty
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Champions League live: Galatasaray-Stuttgart and Shakhtar-Sporting in action

Champions League
Inter
Roma
SSC Napoli
Como
Galatasaray vs VfB Stuttgart
Galatasaray
VfB Stuttgart
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP
Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting CP
Barcelona vs Aston Villa
Barcelona
Aston Villa
Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
LASK vs Slovan Bratislava
LASK
Slovan Bratislava
Bodoe/Glimt vs Lille
Bodoe/Glimt
Lille
Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
Villarreal

First part of matchday four of the Champions League league phase

After a week's break that coincided with Serie A's first midweek round of the season, the Champions League returns for matchday four. Seven matches are scheduled alongside the two featuring Inter and Roma, and the results are already beginning to shape the league phase standings.

Galatasaray v Stuttgart and Shakhtar v Sporting Lisbon kick things off at 18:45. Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich, Barcelona v Aston Villa and Villarreal v PSG are among the other big fixtures, with emotionally charged encounters in store.

  • The full schedule and where to watch the matches

    • 18:45: Galatasaray-Stuttgart on Sky Sport Calcio and Sky Sport 254. Commentary by Giovanni Poggi. Diretta Gol: Elia Faggion
    • 18:45: Shakhtar Donetsk-Sporting Lisbon on Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport 255. Commentary by Andrea Menon. Diretta Gol: Alessandro Sugoni
    • 21:00: Feyenoord-Inter on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252 and Sky Sport 4K. Commentary by Maurizio Compagnoni, with Aldo Serena as co-commentator and Gianluca Di Marzio and Matteo Barzaghi reporting. Diretta Gol: Federico Zancan
    • 21:00: Barcelona-Aston Villa on Sky Sport Calcio and Sky Sport 254. Commentary by Paolo Redi, with Giorgia Cenni reporting. Diretta Gol: Paolo Ciarravano
    • 21:00: Manchester United-Roma on Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport 253. Commentary by Fabio Caressa, with Beppe Bergomi as co-commentator and Paolo Assogna and Angelo Mangiante reporting. Diretta Gol: Riccardo Gentile
    • 21:00: Villarreal-PSG on Sky Sport 255. Commentary by Davide Polizzi. Diretta Gol: Dario Massara
    • 21:00: Atletico Madrid-Bayern Munich on Sky Sport 256. Commentary by Antonio Nucera, with Nicolò Omini reporting. Diretta Gol: Daniele Barone
    • 21:00: Bodø Glimt-Lille on Sky Sport 257. Commentary by Calogero Destro. Diretta Gol: Riccardo Morelli
    • 21:00: LASK-Slovan Bratislava on Sky Sport 258. Commentary by Fabrizio Redaelli. Diretta Gol: Andrea Voria

  • Galatasaray-Stuttgart 2-1

    Galatasaray-Stuttgart 2-1

    Goalscorers: 12' and 15' Batrakov (G), 75' Fuhrich (S)

  • Shakhtar Donetsk-Sporting Lisbon 0-1

    Shakhtar Donetsk-Sporting Lisbon 0-1

    Goalscorer: 59' Doumbia (SP)

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  • Barcelona-Aston Villa

    Barcelona-Aston Villa

    Goalscorers: -

  • Villarreal-PSG

    Villarreal-PSG

    Goalscorers: -

  • Atlético Madrid-Bayern Munich

    Atletico Madrid-Bayern Munich

    Scorers: -

  • Bodø/Glimt-Lille

    Bodø Glimt-Lille

    Scorers: -

  • LASK-Slovan Bratislava

    LASK-Slovan Bratislava

    Scorers: -