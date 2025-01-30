Champions League knockout round play-off ties & last-16 fixtures: Man City face mammoth Real Madrid or Bayern Munich clash after surviving Brugge scare, but what's next for Arsenal, Liverpool & Barcelona?
Manchester City survived a scare to reach the Champions League knockout play-off round, but must now take on either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.
- City could only muster a 22nd-place finish in group stage
- Now face a difficult path to the final
- Liverpool topped the table, with Arsenal in third