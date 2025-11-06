+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League power rankings MD 4 GFXGOAL
Mark Doyle

Champions League 2025-26 Power Rankings: Record-breaking Bayern Munich knock Paris Saint-Germain off their perch while Real Madrid and Barcelona have flaws exposed

We've reached the halfway point of the league phase of this season's Champions League and the table is really starting to take shape now. What really jumps out is that there are four Premier League teams in the top eight, while Tottenham are 10th and Chelsea 12th, sparking a debate over whether English clubs are going to dominate this season's tournament.

Of course, reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain will have something to say about that - as will record-breaking Bayern Munich, who sent a message to all of their continental rivals by winning at Parc des Princes this week. Elsewhere, Inter maintained their 100 percent winning record, Galatasaray continued their impressive recovery from their shock opening-round loss at Eintracht Frankfurt, while Qarabag continue to carry the flag for the underdogs.

So, after four rounds of action, which sides are looking like potential champions? And who is staring an embarrassingly early exit in the face? GOAL ranks and rates all 36 participants in the 2025-26 Champions League below...

Previous update: October 23, 2025.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-AJAX-GALATASARAYAFP

    36Ajax ⬇️

    Anyone with any appreciation of the history of the Champions League - or even just European football in general - will have found it tough watching Ajax toil in this season's competition. We're talking about one of the game's great institutions. And yet they've looked completely out of their depth, as underlined by their miserable record of zero points from five games. 

    Ajax did at least play a bit better against fellow strugglers Benfica on Tuesday night but they still ended up on the wrong side of a 2-0 scoreline and while they're not mathematically eliminated, there's no way back for the four-time European champions now, as there’s no chance even three successive wins would be enough to nick a place in the top 24.

  • Tottenham Hotspur v F.C. Copenhagen - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport

    35Copenhagen ⬇️

    Jacob Neestrup was not a happy man after Copenhagen's 4-0 loss at Tottenham on Tuesday - and it wasn't so much that his side were beaten, but the way in which they were beaten. The Danes defended dreadfully from start to finish - even when facing 10 men - while they also failed dismally to create any clear-cut chances. "It was bad," Neestrup bluntly admitted. "Losing to a better team is one thing, but this is not the level we are used to."

    On the plus side, Copenhagen have a glorious opportunity to pick up their first win at home to Kairat on matchday five, though qualification is now a distant dream for a team that will then tackle Villarreal (away), Napoli (home) and Barcelona (away).

  • AFC Ajax v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport

    34Benfica ⬇️

    There was nothing particularly pretty or convincing about Benfica's 2-0 win over Ajax on Tuesday evening but since when has Jose Mourinho ever cared about aesthetics?! After four consecutive defeats, the Eagles simply had to win in Amsterdam to keep their qualification hopes alive - and that's exactly what they did thanks to a thumping early strike from Samuel Dahl and Leandro Barreiro's late breakaway goal. 

    Benfica are still going to need a miracle to make the knockout stage, though, as they're final three games are against Napoli (home), Juventus (away) and Real Madrid (away). Mourinho believes nine points could be enough to qualify but, based on last season’s league phase, 11 points is the bare minimum required to even be in with a shout.

  • FC Internazionale Milano v FC Kairat Almaty - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport

    33Kairat Almaty ⬆️

    Kairat Almaty coach Rafael Urazbakhtin thanked his players for their efforts at San Siro on Wednesday - and rightly so. The Kazakhstani side were outstanding in their 2-1 loss at Inter and, at one point in the second half, it actually looked like they might pull off a famous draw. "The team followed the plan," a very proud Urazbakhtin said. "But, we played against a great rival, finalists last season, and, against such a team, it's normal to make mistakes. But it's a game that makes us grow and look positively to the future."

    Given they've still only one point, Kairat remain rank outsiders to reach the knockout stage. However, their performance in Milan will at least give them a bit of belief going into their crucial run of matches against Copenhagen, Olympiacos and Club Brugge.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-OLYMPIAKOS-PSVAFP

    32Olympiacos ⬇️

    Olympiacos were just two minutes away from breathing new life into their Champions League campaign when PSV substitute Ricardo Pepi earned the visitors a 1-1 draw in Piraeus with a 93rd-minute strike. "Sometimes, football is not fair," Olympiacos coach Jose Luis Mendilibar told Cosmote TV. "We created so many opportunities to score but we couldn’t find a second goal. When you don’t finish off the match, you're made to pay - especially in this demanding competition."

    Indeed, after failing to beat either Pafos or PSV at home, the Greeks are now in big, big trouble. They've just two points to their name and host Real Madrid next! They'll likely need to finish with wins against Kairat, Bayer Leverkusen and Ajax just to have a chance of sneaking into the play-offs.  

  • FBL-EUR-C1-SLAVIA PRAGUE-ARSENALAFP

    31Slavia Prague ⬆️

    Slavia Prague coach Jindrich Trpisovsky felt the final 3-0 scoreline against Arsenal was harsh on his team - and he had a point. The Czechs had actually coped quite comfortably with the Gunners until the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) flagged a handball that nobody else in the entire ground spotted.

    However, having taken just two points from their first four games, it's now imperative that Slavia beat Athletic Club at home on matchday five, as they face Tottenham and Barcelona after that, before concluding their campaign away to Pafos.

  • FBL-C1-EUR-GALATASARAY-UNION SGAFP

    30Union Saint-Gilloise ↔️

    Well, who saw that coming?! After three consecutive losses, USG went to Istanbul and defeated Galatasaray - who were coming off the back of three consecutive victories - to breathe new life into their Champions League campaign. 

    USG have little hope of getting anything from their matchday-seven meeting with Bayern Munich but they have home games either side of their trip to Bavaria, against Marseille and Atalanta. Beating both is a big, big ask but if they can replicate the level of organisation and resilience they showed at RAMS Park on Tuesday night, they've at least got a shot at reaching the knockout stage, and that's more than they would have expected when the league phase began.

  • David Luiz Pafos 2025-26Getty Images

    29Pafos ⬆️

    What a story! Just 11 years after coming into existence, Pafos upset Villarreal 1-0 on Wednesday to claim their first-ever win in the Champions League proper, with Derrick Luckassen scoring the only goal of the game and David Luiz once again doing a fine job marshalling the defence. 

    "This was a historic win for the club and for Pafos," captain David Goldar enthused. "Every year we grow and we are improving and long may that continue. We’ve created something special here." There's no disputing that claim, because the Cypriot champions are actually in with a shout of reaching the knockout stage, as their final two home games are against Monaco and Slavia Prague. 

  • FBL-EUR-C1-BODOE GLIMT-MONACOAFP

    28Bodo/Glimt ⬇️

    Bodo/Glimt were the better side in Tuesday's meeting with Monaco at the Aspmyra Stadion, but their finishing once again let them down. "We created enough chances to win this game," coach Kjetil Knutsen said, "but, unfortunately, we were not good enough to put the ball in the goal." As a result, they came out on the wrong side of a 1-0 scoreline that leaves them with an absolutely massive mountain to climb.

    Even if the Norwegians were to upset struggling Juventus on matchday five, they'd still need to win two of their final three games, against Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Atletico, and while Bodo are one of the European game's great over-achievers, that looks beyond them right now. 

  • Newcastle United FC v Athletic Club - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport

    27Athletic Club ⬇️

    Athletic viewed Wednesday's trip to Tyneside as a winnable game - and they might well have picked up three points at St. James' Park had they been able to deal with Newcastle's aerial threat. As it was, they conceded two goals to headers, while at the same time failing to create a single clear-cut opening - which maybe wasn't that surprising given the injury-enforced absence of talismanic winger Nico Williams.

    All is not lost for the Basques, though. They still have three points and meet Slavia Prague next. If they were to get anything out of their matchday-six showdown with PSG at San Mames, it would set them up beautifully for their final two fixtures, against Atalanta and Sporting.

  • Pape Gueye Villarreal 2025-26Getty Images

    26Villarreal ⬇️

    Villarreal's hopes of a top-eight finish are definitely over after a shocking 1-0 loss to Pafos and, to be honest, they don't even look capable of sneaking into the play-off round - which is really surprising. Marcelino's men sit third in La Liga after 11 rounds of action, yet they've only managed to pick up one measly point from their four Champions League fixtures to date.

    Villarreal undoubtedly have it in them to beat both Copenhagen and Ajax at El Madrigal, but the feeling now is that if they fail to get at least a draw in Dortmund on matchday five, there will be no way back for a side that lacks a prolific No.9.

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-OLYMPIAKOS-PSVAFP

    25PSV ⬇️

    PSV were terrible against Olympiacos on Tuesday, and they didn't remotely deserve a point from the game in Greece - but they got one thanks to an injury-time level from super-sub Ricardo Pepi with what was just their second shot on target all evening. "Olympiacos played well," Peter Bosz told Ziggo Sport, "we played poorly. I know how well we can play, I know we can do better, so that's where my frustration lies."

    The big problem for PSV, though, is that even if they improve between now and the conclusion of the league phase, you still wouldn't back them to even get into the play-off round. The Dutch champions may have five points but, with games to come against Liverpool (away), Atletico (home), Newcastle (away) and Bayern (home), they'll be hard pressed to add to their tally.

  • SSC Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport

    24Eintracht Frankfurt ⬆️

    Eintracht Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmoller was rightly proud of his young side after they responded to consecutive 5-1 defeats, to Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, by holding Napoli to a 0-0 draw at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. They may not have looked like scoring against the Serie A champions, but nor did they look like conceding at any point.

    Qualification remains a tall order, of course. For starters, Eintracht still have to go to Barcelona on matchday six. However, if they can beat Atalanta next time out, the Germans will have a serious shot at a play-off berth, as they take on Qarabag away and Tottenham at home in their final two fixtures.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-MARSEILLE-ATALANTAAFP

    23Marseille ⬇️

    Roberto De Zerbi was hurting after Marseille's 1-0 loss at home to Atalanta. "This is our fourth Champions League game of the season," the Italian said. "We've lost three of them in chaotic circumstances." In this particular instance, some Marseille players were still appealing for a penalty for a handball in the Atalanta area by Ederson when the visitors raced up field to score the game's only goal.

    However, while De Zerbi argued that Marseille didn't deserve to lose (they did!), he did at least acknowledge that they hadn't been at their best because of the unavailability of several players through injury. OM will, thus, be hoping that some of those missing men are back for the potentially make-or-break clash with Newcastle on November 25.

  • Dusan Vlahovic

    22Juventus ⬇️

    First, the bad news: Juventus have just three points after failing to win any of their first four games in this season's Champions League. The good news, though, is that the Old Lady's fixture list is about to get a whole lot easier - on paper at least.

    The arrival of Luciano Spalletti has also lifted the spirits in Turin, after an eight-game winless run under his predecessor, Igor Tudor, and the ex-Napoli coach correctly pointed out that Juve will win many more games than they lose if they continue to play as they did in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Sporting CP. Dusan Vlahovic's return to form is also a huge boost for the Bianconeri - who tried to sell him during the summer - but if Juve do not win their next two games, away to Bodo/Glimt and at home to Pafos, they wouldn't even deserve to be in with a shout of reaching the knockout rounds.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-BODOE GLIMT-MONACOAFP

    21Monaco ↔️

    Monaco coach Sebastien Pocognoli knew full well that his team had to get something from Tuesday's trip to Norway "to stay alive in this competition" - and they did, but only just. The Ligue 1 outfit "suffered" a lot against a "dominant" Bodo/Glimt side, but they eked out a 1-0 win thanks to Folarin Balogun's first-ever Champions League goal.

    The net result is that Monaco, after a disastrous opening-round loss in Bruges, have dragged themselves back into contention for a place in the play-offs. They've got five points from four games now, meaning back-to-back wins over Pafos and Galatasaray would put themselves in a good position before they meet Real Madrid and Juventus.

  • SOCCER CL D4 CLUB BRUGGE VS BARCELONAAFP

    20Club Brugge ⬆️

    Could Club Brugge have beaten Barcelona? Absolutely. The Belgians led three times on the night, had a penalty and a late winner overturned by VAR, while the Blaugrana also needed a 77th-minute own goal just to claim a point. However, as defender Joaquin Seys told Pickx Sports, "It's a childhood dream to play against Barcelona, so if you then draw 3-3, you certainly can't complain!"

    So, while Brugge could have done with the extra couple of points (they presently have four), their qualification hopes remain very much alive. They could really do with beating Sporting CP in Lisbon on matchday five, though, as it'll be Arsenal after that!

  • SSC Napoli v Como 1907 - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    19Napoli ⬇️

    Napoli really could have done with beating Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday after being humiliated by PSV in their previous Champions League outing. As it was, Antonio Conte's men were held to a 0-0 draw at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, just three days after drawing a blank in their scoreless Serie A stalemate with Como.

    It's clear, then, that the loss of Kevin De Bruyne to injury has already become a major problem for Napoli, while the return of Romelu Lukaku can't come soon enough, given Rasmus Hojlund hasn't quite caught fire up front. On the plus side, Napoli's next three games, against Qarabag, Benfica and Copenhagen, are all winnable, but they really need to rediscover their goal-scoring touch - and fast. The last thing Conte wants is for Napoli to be going into their final fixture, against Chelsea, needing a win to reach the knockout stage.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-BENFICA-LEVERKUSENAFP

    18Bayer Leverkusen ⬆️

    Bayer Leverkusen rode their luck in Wednesday's 1-0 win at Benfica, and coach Kasper Hjulmand didn't even attempt to hide that fact in his post-match press conference. However, the Dane was perfectly entitled to be immensely proud of his players' performance at the Estadio da Luz. "We played our third away game in seven days with the youngest team in Europe," he said. "Of course, we could have played better, but what fight from the boys! They did everything to win this."

    Furthermore, with their first win in this season's Champions League, which came courtesy of a Patrik Schick's 65th-minute effort, Leverkusen are suddenly eyeing a play-off berth. Even if they lose to Man City on matchday five (which they no doubt will), they could yet turn things around against Newcastle, Olympiacos and Villarreal.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-QARABAG-CHELSEAAFP

    17Qarabag ⬆️

    There's no questioning Qarabag's status as the surprise package of this season's competition. The Azerbaijani outfit finished bottom of last season's Europa League table but are now in with a very real chance of reaching the knockout stage of the Champions League, after taking seven points from their first four games.

    The come-from-behind win over Benfica was obviously historic and hugely important, but one could easily argue that Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Chelsea represents Qarabag's most impressive result to date - because it was fully deserved. In fact, had the hosts been a bit more clinical, they would have won the game. Still, a point against such an expensively-assembled side was nonetheless a fantastic achievement for a club playing in the Champions League proper for just the second time, and the crazy thing is that one more win, at home to either Ajax or Eintracht Frankfurt, might just be enough to see them through.

  • Juventus FC v Sporting Clube de Portugal - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport

    16Sporting CP ⬆️

    Sporting weren't particularly impressive in their 1-1 draw with Juventus. The Portuguese champions enjoyed plenty of possession but did very little with it after breaking the deadlock with a fine finish from Maxi Araujo 12 minutes in. At the end of the day, though, Sporting picked up a very important point on the road that edges them ever closer to guaranteeing themselves at least play-off place.

    Brugge at home still feels like a must-win game for Rui Borges' men, though. Beat the Belgians and they'll have 10 points on the board before daunting clashes with Bayern and PSG, meaning even if they were to lose both of those games, they'd still head to San Mames for their final-day fixture against Athletic Club with their qualification hopes intact.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-MARSEILLE-ATALANTAAFP

    15Atalanta ⬆️

    Atalanta have played quite well for the most part this season. Unfortunately, they've had terrible difficulty in putting the ball in the back of the net, as underlined by the fact that they've already drawn eight games in all competitions. It looked like they were going to have to settle for another frustrating share of the spoils at the Velodrome on Wednesday but, with just over one minute of normal time remaining, Lazar Samardzic cut inside onto his left foot and bent the ball into the top corner of the Marseille net.

    Of course, Atalanta's lack of a cutting edge hasn't suddenly gone away, while Ademola Lookman's attitude remains a major headache for coach Ivan Juric, but things are suddenly looking a little brighter for the Bergamaschi, who have seven points and travel to Frankfurt at the end of the month.

  • Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport

    14Borussia Dortmund ⬇️

    You wouldn't think it from the 4-1 scoreline, but Dortmund actually played reasonably well at Manchester City on Wednesday. They shaded possession at the Etihad, created as many 'big chances' as their hosts and had 12 shots on goal. The problem was that they simply couldn't contain Phil Foden and Erling Haaland - but there's no great shame in that.

    Consequently, Dortmund won't be feeling too downhearted right now - particularly as three of their remaining four fixtures are at home. Indeed, if they win their next two games, against Villarreal and Bodo/Glimt at Signal Iduna Park, they'll be targeting an automatic spot in the last 16 when they travel to Tottenham on matchday seven.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-QARABAG-CHELSEAAFP

    13Chelsea ⬇️

    Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca made several changes to his starting line-up for Wednesday's clash with Qarabag, but was forced to bring on the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo to salvage a 2-2 draw in Azerbaijan. Why? Because despite spending more than £1.5 billion on players over the past couple of years, the Blues' squad is far less than the sum of its parts.

    Chelsea should still qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League - Pafos still have to visit Stamford Bridge - but it would take a brave man to back them to finish in the top eight now. As Qarabag showed, the Blues' backline is error-prone and disturbingly vulnerable to counter-attacks. Chelsea may be the 'world champions', but more money will be required to turn this team into European Cup winners.

  • Atletico de Madrid v R. Union Saint-Gilloise - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport

    12Atletico Madrid ↔️

    We're still not entirely sure where we stand on Atletico Madrid's bid to win a first European Cup. For the second year in a row, the Rojiblancos spent a significant sum of money during the summer transfer window. but they've already lost two games in this season's Champions League, away to Liverpool (2-3) and Arsenal (0-4), which would suggest they're not quite at the level required to go all the way.

    Atleti, though, are slowly but steadily improving after a sluggish start to the season. They've climbed to third in La Liga thanks to a 10-game undefeated run featuring a stunning 5-2 demolition of Real in the Madrid derby, while they got their continental campaign back on track on Tuesday with a 3-1 win over USG, with star striker Julian Alvarez once again on target. However, Atletico's next game, against Inter, will reveal whether Diego Simeone's side are capable of going straight through to the last 16 - or likely to end up scrapping for a spot in the play-offs. 

  • Tottenham Hotspur v F.C. Copenhagen - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport

    11Tottenham ⬆️

    Spurs are such a strange club. On Saturday, the atmosphere at Tottenham had turned toxic after a dismal 1-0 loss at home to Chelsea was followed by Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence snubbing manager Thomas Frank as they walked off the field. Three days later, the stadium was rocking after Spurs shrugged off the dismissal of Brennan Johnson to record a rousing 4-0 win over Copenhagen that featured a wonder-goal from Van de Ven.

    Tougher tests of Tottenham's resolve lie in wait - they must travel to Parc des Princes next to take on PSG - but the bottom line is that they're undefeated at the halfway point of the league phase and already have eight points on the board. Frank's inconsistent but improving team are in with a shout of securing automatic qualification for the last 16.

  • Newcastle United FC v Athletic Club - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport

    10Newcastle ⬆️

    Newcastle turned in arguably their worst-ever performance under Eddie Howe in Sunday's dismal defeat at struggling West Ham, which left many pundits wondering if the Magpies really have the kind of strength in depth required to compete on four fronts this season. However, while Newcastle weren't quite at their best against Athletic Club on Wednesday, they still had far too much quality and intensity for their Basque opponents, and ultimately ran out comfortable 2-0 winners thanks to headers from Dan Burn and Joelinton. 

    A third consecutive Champions League win lifted Newcastle to sixth in the standings, meaning direct qualification for the last 16 is now a realistic target for a team that will go up against Marseille, Leverkusen and PSV before their daunting final-round trip to PSG.

  • Galatasaray A.S. v R. Union Saint-Gilloise - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport

    9Galatasaray ⬆️

    Galatasaray have played two Champions League games without Victor Osimhen this season and lost them both, underlining just how reliant the Turkish titleholders are on the Nigerian striker. With Osimhen once again sidelined through injury on Tuesday night, Gala looked bereft of an attacking threat in their shock 1-0 loss at home to USG. 

    It was, as veteran midfielder Ilkay Gundogan conceded, "a really bad night" for the Turkish titleholders and has seriously damaged their hopes of finishing in the top eight, as their next three games are against Monaco, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City. At this stage, the focus will probably just be on sealing a spot in the knockout stage - while obviously getting Osimhen back on the pitch as quickly as possible.

  • FC Internazionale Milano v FC Kairat Almaty - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport

    8Inter ⬆️

    Christian Chivu's Inter have had their ups and downs in Serie A this season, but things are going rather well in Europe, with the Romanian becoming the first coach to win his first four games in the Champions League. However, Inter performed poorly in Wednesday's clash with Kairat Almaty, which they were expected to win easily. Instead, they needed a sweet long-range strike from Carlos Augusto - of all people - to earn them a 2-1 win. One can also be sure that the Nerazzurri's defence were less than happy after being breached for the first time in this season's competition.

    Chivu was rightly keen to emphasise that Inter couldn't be in much better shape at the halfway point of the league phase, but things are about to get a whole lot tougher for his team, who must now travel to Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund either side of home games against Liverpool and Arsenal. Only at the end of the league phase will we know if the Italians still have sufficient quality to reach a third final in four years.

  • Liverpool FC v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport

    7Real Madrid ⬇️

    In the grand scheme of things, league phase defeats count for very little given the revamped Champions League has effectively been set up to ensure that no top teams fail to reach the knockout stage. However, the lacklustre nature of Real Madrid's performance in their 1-0 loss to Liverpool was concerning. 

    Xabi Alonso praised his team's application and pointed out that a set-piece decided the game, but the former Reds midfielder also acknowledged that Los Blancos had lacked a cutting edge. Their xG was just 0.45, which is dreadful for a team containing Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham - all of whom performed poorly at Anfield. So, while Madrid are five points clear in La Liga, thanks in no small part to a recent Clasico win over Barcelona, they still look like a work in progress under their new coach. Of course, Madrid being Madrid, they'll probably click just in time for the knockout stage!

  • Club Brugge KV v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport

    6Barcelona ⬇️

    Lamine Yamal was absolutely brilliant for Barcelona against Club Brugge - but the worrying thing for Hansi Flick is that he needed to be. Basically, had it not been for their teenage sensation, the Catalans would have been beaten in Belgium, as their ludicrously high line was repeatedly breached by the home side's pacy attackers.

    Of course, we'd already seen plenty of evidence in La Liga this season that teams have started to work Barca out, so their vulnerability to quick counter-attacks at the Jan Breydelstadion didn't really come as that much of a surprise. Barca may have one of the best forward lines in world football, but it was telling that Yamal was among those to come out after the 3-3 draw in Bruges to acknowledge that they're conceding far too many goals for a team with aspirations of winning the Champions League.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-DORTMUNDAFP

    5Manchester City ⬆️

    All eyes were on Erling Haaland going into Manchester City's clash with Borussia Dortmund, and Pep Guardiola even made the Norwegian No.9 the skipper against his former club. Haaland inevitably found the back of the net with a characteristically clinical finish in a 4-1 win, but the resurgent Phil Foden was the star of the show at the Etihad with two lovely left-footed strikes - which is great news for a team that had been looking worryingly reliant on Haaland for goals.

    City have yet to be truly tested in this season's Champions League - and won't be until they travel to Santiago Bernabeu on matchday six for a mouth-watering clash with Real Madrid - but Guardiola won't really care. All that matters is that his fourth-placed team are well-positioned to avoid the play-off round by going directly into the last 16.

  • Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 2025-26Getty Images

    4Liverpool ⬆️

    It would appear that reports of Liverpool's demise were greatly exaggerated. After ending a run of four consecutive Premier League defeats by beating in-form Aston Villa at the weekend, the resurgent Reds overran La Liga leaders Real Madrid at Anfield on Tuesday. It may have only finished 1-0 to the home side - but that was only due to Thibaut Courtois' heroics in goal.

    As Arne Slot said, this was Liverpool's best performance of a turbulent season so far, with matchwinner Alexis Mac Allister looking like his old self after an injury-affected few months and Conor Bradley waiting for the best possible moment to prove himself capable of replacing former Kop idol Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back on a long-term basis. The Merseysiders are now well-placed to progress directly to the last 16, by which time star summer signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak could be firing on all cylinders.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BAYERNAFP

    3Paris Saint-Germain ⬇️

    As Luis Enrique pointed out, PSG effectively gifted Bayern Munich a couple of goals in Tuesday's 2-1 loss at Parc des Princes, but the Spanish coach was the first to admit that the Germans had been the "superior" side on the night. "They scored two goals but could have scored four. I am disappointed to see this because I expected to see a better level," Luis Enrique confessed.

    PSG were missing Desire Doue through injury, of course, while a number of their key players are not yet back up to full speed due to their own recent fitness problems. Then, to make matters worse, they lost star right-back Achraf Hakimi just before the break after a dreadful challenge from Luis Diaz. So, there's no need for PSG to panic. When they're back at full strength, they'll take some stopping in the knockout stage, just like last season!

  • FBL-EUR-C1-SLAVIA PRAGUE-ARSENALAFP

    2Arsenal ↔️

    There's just no stopping Arsenal right now. Tuesday's predictably facile victory over Slavia Prague made it 10 wins in a row for Mikel Arteta's set-piece specialists. Even more impressively, the Gunners equalled a club record dating back to 1903 by keeping an eighth consecutive clean sheet. In that context, it's easy to understand why many people are backing Arsenal to not only win the Premier League this season, but also the Champions League.

    However, it is worth remembering that the north Londoners have already faced both Liverpool and Manchester City this season - and failed to win either game, so it's probably worth waiting until they tackle Bayern Munich at the Emirates on November 26 before we start hailing Arsenal as the best team in Europe. They're definitely close, though. Very close.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BAYERNAFP

    1Bayern Munich ⬆️

    It's still early days and we know from Liverpool's last-16 elimination last season that running riot in the league phase is no guarantee. However, what we can say for sure is that Bayern Munich are the best team in Europe right now. With their fifth consecutive Champions League win over PSG, the Bavarians extended their record-breaking winning start to the season to a truly remarkable 16 games.

    This really is a complete team, as we saw in Paris. They dominated the reigning European champions in the first half and, after two-goal hero Luis Diaz had been sent off just before the break, they demonstrated impressive defensive resolve for the remainder of the game.

    As we've argued several times, the fact that Vincent Kompany can rotate his squad before big European games is a massive advantage, so the Champions League table-toppers will be quietly confident of recording another statement win when they face second-placed Arsenal on matchday five - even if the suspended Diaz is going to be a big miss.