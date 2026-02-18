Why Cesc Fabregas should be on the managerial shortlists of Europe's biggest clubs this summer as Como chase silverware and Champions League qualification

Como's game centres on building from the back and hogging the ball in what is ostensibly a 4-2-3-1 formation. It's the kind of adventurous approach that technically-gifted players love, which is why the likes of Nico Paz and Jacobo Ramon have flourished under Fabregas - and could yet be bought back by Real Madrid in the not-too-distant future.
"Having a legend as a coach is incredible," Paz told the club's media channel. "He's a person that puts you at ease and who teaches you a lot, both about life and about football."
At times, though, Fabregas has faced accusations within the Italian press of being too wedded to a tactical approach that is very clearly influenced by the possession-obsessed Spain side with which he enjoyed so much success. For example, after December's 4-0 drubbing by Inter at San Siro, he was asked if he'd considered adopting a less offensive strategy and replied, "I did think about it, but my head said no. I am pleased with this, to be honest. It might make me seem stupid or like a loser.
"But I do feel that there was growth from my team today, which doesn’t happen when you win and people call you a genius. After a heavy defeat, you learn more, you appreciate everything a little bit better. But Como are doing things the right way. You can approach a game defending with a 6-3-1 formation, or 5-4-1, but I prefer to lose 4-0 than do that."
However, Fabregas certainly isn't as stubborn as he sounded on that particular occasion. In the very same interview, he revealed that he would return to San Siro on his own to watch Inter play Liverpool later that month to figure out what he could have done better against the Nerazzurri, while he's also been at pains to point out that he was exposed to all sorts of different tactical approaches during his playing days.
"I won with Antonio Conte, I won with [Jose] Mourinho, I won with Wenger, I won with Guardiola," he told The Coaches' Voice. "I won with every different style of play, so you'll never hear me say that one works and another doesn't.
"Also, on the day I arrived, the club, the ownership talked to me about Lake Como, lifestyle, people who want to see a front-footed play-style. That’s what I was asked for. They didn’t say: 'Win, win, win.' They said: 'Win, but create an identity, create a specific kind of player who would want to come and play in Como.'"
He's unquestionably realised that particular goal. Como is no longer solely an attractive destination for celebrities. It's also now home to one of the most respected projects in world football - and a fascinating figurehead who might just prove just as good a coach as he was a player.