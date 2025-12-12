'Certainly not an easy person' - Timo Werner has been a 'problem' for every coach he's had as RB Leipzig chief gives blunt assessment of outcast striker

Werner finds himself completely frozen out of the first-team picture this season. The striker, who remains the club's all-time leading goalscorer, has failed to secure any significant minutes in the current campaign, leading to intense speculation regarding his future. Amidst this backdrop, Oliver Mintzlaff, the CEO of Corporate Projects and Investments at Red Bull, has offered a candid insight into the player's personality and his standing within the club.

Speaking to the Leipziger Volkszeitung, Mintzlaff addressed the awkward situation surrounding the 29-year-old. While expressing sympathy for Werner's lack of game time, the club chief conceded that the forward requires a specific type of management that can be taxing for the coaching staff. He admitted that even the managers who extracted the best football from Werner found him difficult to handle at times.

"I have a special, close, and good relationship with Timo Werner. Therefore, I'm probably not entirely objective," Mintzlaff stated. "I would have thought there might have been a way to give him a few minutes, especially since he had a decent preseason. But that's the coach's decision, that's what performance decides.

"Timo Werner is certainly not an easy person, undoubtedly not an easy character, but an extremely fine guy to whom we owe a great deal. Every coach has had his problems with Timo Werner, whether Ralf Rangnick or Julian Nagelsmann, but they've all played him."