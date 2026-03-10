Celtic legend Gordon Strachan asks why managers must answer to people ‘wearing masks & punching police’ amid short reigns for Wilfried Nancy & Ange Postecoglou

He witnessed ugly scenes at Ibrox on Sunday as fans from opposing sides of the fierce Old Firm divide invaded the pitch and became embroiled in scuffles that have been branded “despicable”.

Speaking in association with Covers.com soccer betting, Strachan - who spent four years in charge of Celtic between 2005 and 2009 - told GOAL when asked if owners are bowing to supporter pressure as they do not want to become targets of anger themselves: “It could be that, but you also get impatient owners too, so it really depends on the individuals in charge of clubs.

“On the topic of fan pressure – we saw supporters from both Celtic and Rangers enter the field on Sunday and cause violence. These people running on the pitch are the same people who are on social media demanding managers and chairmen to get sacked. They’re the people us as managers have to answer to. Honestly, just think about that for a second – those are the people who are questioning our ability to be managers, wearing masks and punching police.

“When journalists get together to write about managers and members of a club’s board, and they say, ‘the fans are unhappy’, are you talking about that group of people who were almost fighting each other on the pitch? It’s a mad world we live in that we have to answer to those people. I find it really difficult when someone says, ‘the fans are thinking this’, because we’ve just had a brief glimpse of the type of people they really are.”