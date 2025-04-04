Cat Macario meeting the moment, Lily Yohannes wreaking havoc, and center-back chaos: Six keys for USWNT in Olympic gold medal rematch with Brazil

GOAL takes a look at the biggest keys as the USWNT takes on Brazil in rematch of the 2024 Paris Games final

It may be called a friendly, but there's so much more to the U.S. women's national team's game Saturday - it will be be a gold medal rematch between two of the world's best teams inside the ultra-modern SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The USWNT will face Brazil and, no matter how early we are in the cycle, this will be a big game.

On the surface, these two teams are very different than the ones that met in France last August, when Mallory Swanson tucked a second-half shot into the bottom corner, winning a gold medal and helping restore the USWNT among the elite programs in the global game. Swanson's goal was all the U.S. would need to take down Brazil and claim the Americans' record fifth Olympic gold.

Article continues below

Both teams are building towards the 2027 World Cup, and both know that the upcoming games - Saturday in Los Angeles, and then Tuesday in San Jose - are a crucial measuring stick. There's no medal at the end of this but there doesn't have to be for these games to be meaningful.

For the USWNT, this is about Emma Hayes expanding the player pool. She's repeatedly stated that as her goal, as she looks to build on that Olympic triumph. Featuring a squad of rising stars, the USWNT has kickstarted that process well, but are coming off a somewhat-humbling SheBelieves Cup loss to Japan.

Hayes, now, will be looking for a response.

Brazil will offer one, too. This isn't the same group that met the U.S. last summer, but you can certain there will be a revenge factor. Brazil are capable of seizing it, too, and - considering the USWNT's injury issues - they'll expect to go out and get goals against Hayes' side.

It'll be a heavyweight battle in Hollywood, one that will let us know where everyone stands collectively and as individuals. GOAL takes a look at six key storylines as the USWNT play the first of two friendlies against Brazil.