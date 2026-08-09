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The next Casemiro? Andrey Santos insists he can replace Brazilian legend at Man Utd after £50m Chelsea switch
Stepping into a legend's shoes
The departure of Casemiro at the end of last season left Man United with a daunting task of finding a successor for a five-time Champions League winner. While the Red Devils previously spent £70m on the veteran in 2022, the 22-year-old Santos represents a more long-term vision. Despite the pressure, the former Chelsea man is not shying away from the comparison.
The Brazilian has already begun to justify the hype during pre-season, starting all four friendlies and putting in a commanding performance against back-to-back European champions Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg. His technical security and defensive awareness have stood out, suggesting he could be the tactical anchor Carrick’s 4-2-3-1 system requires.
- Every Second Media
Santos confident he can fill Casemiro's role
Speaking to the media for the first time as a United player, the Brazilian embraced the pressure of replacing a national icon, with Casemiro now continuing his career alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. "Casemiro for me, it's like a legend, you know," said Santos. "So now he's gone out. Now I'm here so I feel that I can do like Casemiro did in the last season and I'm here to do it."
The Brazilian also outlined his stylistic fit for Carrick's system, which demands technical excellence at the base of midfield. "My qualities, I like and prefer playing more deep like a number six," he added. "So I try help my teammates without the ball, and with the ball, I love breaking the lines."
Escaping the Chelsea logjam
The Brazilian's decision to depart Stamford Bridge was reportedly driven by fierce competition for places in midfield, with Moises Caicedo penning fresh terms and the Blues placing a staggering £120 million valuation on Enzo Fernandez, Santos saw his route to the first team swiftly slamming shut.
The swift nature of the transfer left little room for hesitation once the opportunity at Old Trafford materialised. "The moment when my agent called me, I told my wife, and she said, 'Yeah, we have to go,'" Santos recalled. "Manchester United is so big, I'm so happy to be here, and I want to win every single game."
Despite his abrupt exit from west London, he harbours no ill will towards his former employers, though his focus is firmly fixed on establishing a legacy in the north west. "Thank you for everything Chelsea did for me in my period," he added. "But now Chelsea is gone, here is my home right now. And I want to be here for a long, long time and win so many trophies."
- Getty Images Sport
Chasing silverware on all fronts
After finishing third in the Premier League last season, United face the added rigours of Champions League football this term. Carrick has tasked his reshaped squad with closing the gap at the top of the table, and Santos is fully aligned with those lofty ambitions.
"When I talk about Manchester United, we talk about winning," Santos concluded. "We have to work hard every single day to try to win every single trophy possible. And as an individual, I have my goals and I hope that I can work with my teammates with my goals and hope to win some trophies." The true test of his bold claims will begin when the competitive action gets underway.
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